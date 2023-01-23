Supreme opens three more inquiries into coup acts

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes authorized the opening of three more investigations into the coup acts of January 8, expanding the lines of investigation against financiers, intellectual authors and people who practiced vandalism but were not arrested in the act .

Moraes complied with the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which claimed the need to separate each axis of investigation and optimize resources. The decision is confidential and its content has not been disclosed. With the new authorization, there are now seven investigations at the Supreme Court related to coup acts.

The three new processes add to what already investigates the actions of those caught in the act on January 8, when vandals invaded and destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court, in Brasília.

Another investigation investigates the actions of people arrested in coup-mongering camps set up in front of military units across the country, especially in front of the Army headquarters in Brasília. Last week, Moraes held 942 people in pretrial detention.

There is yet another investigation front in which authorities suspected of omission or connivance with the coup acts are targets, including the governor removed from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the former secretary of Public Security of the DF, Anderson Torres, who he is also a former Minister of Justice in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

“The investigations are aimed at investigating crimes of terrorism (Articles 2, 3, 5 and 6) provided for in Law 13,206/2016, and six other crimes provided for in the Penal Code: criminal association (Article 288); attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law (Article 359-L); attempted coup d’état (article 359-M); threat (article 147); persecution (Article 147-A, § 1, III); and incitement to crime (article 286)”, informed the Supreme Court.

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the last day 8.