Monique Medeiros returns to work at the Secretary of Education of Rio

The mother of Henry Borel, Monique Medeiros, returned to work at the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Department of Education (SME) in an administrative role, in the warehouse, with gross remuneration of R$ 3.1 thousand, in December 2022. She She was arrested, but was released after a monocratic decision by the rapporteur of the case at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister João Otávio de Noronha, after the request was denied at the Federal Supreme Court, by Minister Gilmar Mendes.

SME public servant, she had been away since April 2021, when she was arrested accused of killing Henry Borel, then 4 years old, in 2021. Defendant in the process along with her ex-boyfriend and former councilor Jairo de Souza, known Dr. Jairinho, has been awaiting trial in freedom since August 2022. The two will be judged by the 2nd Jury Court.

Until August 2020, Monique held the position of director at the Municipal School Ariena Vianna da Silva, in Senador Camará, in the west of the city. After asking for exoneration from the position, she started to work in the office of counselor Luiz Antônio Guaraná, from the Court of Auditors of the Municipality of Rio (TCM), a function from which she was exonerated in March 2021, without losing her registration at SME for being a public tender and be licensed.

Municipal Secretary of Education

“The legal guidance received by the Municipal Department of Education was that as the servant was released by the Superior Court of Justice and there has not yet been a conviction, there is no way the civil servant who has been awarded the public service exam can be removed and have her remuneration suspended, which is why she returned to the work, in an administrative function in the warehouse of the Secretariat”, informs the municipal body, in a note.

Through social networks, the municipal secretary of Education of Rio de Janeiro, Renan Ferreirinha, said that there is an administrative process asking for Monique’s resignation.

“If it were up to me, Monique Medeiros would have been fired a long time ago, but we know how Justice takes time in Brazil. , the legal guidance received by the Secretariat is that there is no way for the servant to be removed and have her remuneration suspended, but she will be kept away from the classroom and our schools.”

remember the case

Henry Borel died just under two years ago, in March 2021, in an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, where he lived with his mother and stepfather, former councilman Jairo de Souza. Investigations by the Civil Police point to the two as suspects in the torture and murder of the boy, which would have been committed by the councilor, with the mother’s knowledge. In April 2021, the two were arrested on a preventive basis, by decision of Justice. However, he and Monique deny that there was any assault on Henry.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara