Brazilian Society of Medicine launches call to support the Yanomami

The Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine (SBMFC) opened a national call for family and community doctors so that they can add their work to the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) with a focus mainly on services in Yanomami territory, after the federal government decreed a Health Emergency Government of National Importance in the region. Access the registration form here.

In a note, the SBMFC, with its Working Group on Indigenous Health, expressed “its deepest solidarity with all the political, social, environmental and health tragedy experienced by the Yanomami people”.

“We understand that this is a very serious and relevant situation and, therefore, we are in contact with various spheres of the current federal government. We make our entity available for whatever is necessary, joining government and social efforts to guarantee human and social rights in the Yanomami indigenous territory”, says the medical society.

“We also express our most vehement repudiation of all those responsible for this entire catastrophe. We demand that they be investigated and rigorously punished in accordance with the law, so that we never have to witness something similar again”, concludes the entity.

SUS National Force

The Ministry of Health released Sunday (22) a registration link for registration of new volunteers who want to support the National Strength of SUS. Access the registration form here.

The register is permanent, so that summons can be made in eventual future missions. To submit the application it is necessary to fill in the full name and area of ​​training.

Volunteers already called up will provide direct care to patients located at the Yanomami Indigenous Health House (Casai) and assistance at the Army field hospital. The team is made up of doctors, nurses and nutritionists who will act according to their specialties.