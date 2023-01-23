World Social Forum 2023 starts today in Porto Alegre

The World Social Forum (WSF) 2023 will start today (23rd) in Porto Alegre, ending on the 28th. activities carried out by hundreds of movements and social organizations in Brazil and other countries.

A space for debates with different social movements, the WSF was held for the first time in Porto Alegre, in 2001. The forum is a counterpoint to the neoliberal and capitalist agenda of the World Economic Forum, which takes place in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the organization, holding the WSF this year is justified due to an international scenario of a “tragic future”, with the deepening of the socio-environmental crisis, the increase in inequalities caused by exclusionary neoliberal policies, which created the conditions for the emergence of fascist movements everywhere in the capitalist world.

“These movements gain popular strength due to the hopelessness that plagues a significant part of the base of our societies. Without overcoming neoliberal policies, it will not be possible to face the causes of economic, environmental, social and democratic crises. It will not be possible to effectively combat fascism in its various faces”, indicates the organization of the WSF.

The forum organizers also point to the victory at the polls, in October 2022, of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as an important milestone for Latin America in the fight against “fascism, racism, patriarchy and inequalities.”

“This change is popular, it is democratic, it is black, it is indigenous, it is feminist, it is in defense of the environment and it will only be effective if there is organization and popular mobilization from the beginning”, says the organization.

Mobilization

The organizers also said that this year, due to the short time for summoning and mobilization, the event will be regional, however, of a global nature, with activities being carried out in the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul, other spaces in the city and also virtually.

In this edition of the FMS, among other activities, meetings will be held for the organization of the 17th National Health Conference (CNS), self-organized activities, debates on access to justice, combating racism, the role of women in feminist struggles, violence against media professionals , challenges in dealing with the consequences of the new coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic and disasters in mining dams, such as the one that occurred four years ago in Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais.

Among the guests are social activists from different movements, indigenous leaders, the black movement, LGBT+, students, trade unionists, the Ministers of Culture, Margareth Menezes, Health, Nísia Trindade and the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez.