Kremlin says Ukrainians will suffer if Europe sends tanks to Ukraine

The Kremlin said today (23) that the Ukrainian people will suffer if the West sends tanks to support Kiev, while the question of whether the German-made Leopard tanks will be transferred to Ukraine remained unresolved.

The United States and its allies failed during last week’s talks in Germany to convince Berlin to supply its Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, a demand Kiev has sought to give new momentum to its fight against Russian forces.

Berlin said that, if a consensus could be reached, it would allow allies to transfer Leopards from their own stockpiles to Ukraine. But even that seemed to be inconclusive.

Asked about the issue at a news conference on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said divisions in Europe over supplying Kiev with tanks showed there was growing “nervousness” within the Western military alliance. of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO).

“But it is clear that all countries that participate, directly or indirectly, in sending weapons to Ukraine and raising its technological level are responsible (for the continuation of the conflict),” added Peskov.

“The main thing is that it is the Ukrainian people who will pay the price for all this pseudo support,” he said.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said today that his country could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries, even without Germany‘s permission.

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with French television channel LCI.