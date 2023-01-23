BrazilBrazil

Lula meets with Argentine president today and mentions old partnership

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets today (23) with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, in Buenos Aires. The meeting was confirmed by Lula himself on his profile on the social network Twitter and should take place by the end of the morning.

Also scheduled for this Monday are the signing of bilateral acts and a joint statement to the press at Casa Rosada, seat of the Argentine government. In the afternoon, still in Buenos Aires, Lula participates in a meeting with local businessmen.

According to the official agenda, tomorrow (24), the Brazilian president will participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), a collegiate body which Brazil has since withdrawn from during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday (25), Lula will travel to Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, also on an official visit. The agenda in the country has not yet been confirmed, but, in addition to bilateral meetings, there is a forecast of a new meeting with former president José Pepe Mujica.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Presence of the National Force is extended in the Sararé Indigenous Land

8 mins ago

Kremlin says Ukrainians will suffer if Europe sends tanks to Ukraine

30 mins ago

Justice extends use of the National Force in Brazilia until February 4

1 hour ago

Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in fierce battles

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.