Lula meets with Argentine president today and mentions old partnership

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets today (23) with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, in Buenos Aires. The meeting was confirmed by Lula himself on his profile on the social network Twitter and should take place by the end of the morning.

Also scheduled for this Monday are the signing of bilateral acts and a joint statement to the press at Casa Rosada, seat of the Argentine government. In the afternoon, still in Buenos Aires, Lula participates in a meeting with local businessmen.

Good Morning. Today I will be with the president of Argentina, @alferdez , in meetings with the government and the Argentine private sector. The partnership relationship between our countries is old and we are going to deepen cooperation for the development of the region and the best for our peoples. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 23, 2023

According to the official agenda, tomorrow (24), the Brazilian president will participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), a collegiate body which Brazil has since withdrawn from during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday (25), Lula will travel to Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, also on an official visit. The agenda in the country has not yet been confirmed, but, in addition to bilateral meetings, there is a forecast of a new meeting with former president José Pepe Mujica.