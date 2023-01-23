BrazilBrazil

Justice extends use of the National Force in Brazilia until February 4

Ordinance published today (23) in Federal Official Gazette (DOU) extends until February 4 the use of the National Force in the Federal District.

Ordinance 286, signed by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, provides for the military to assist in the protection of public order and public and private property between the Brasília Bus Station and Praça dos Três Poderes, as well as in the protection of other assets of the Union located in Brazilia.

The measure is yet another preventive development after the acts of vandalism registered on January 8, in the capital, when far-right radicals invaded and destroyed the Planalto Palace and the buildings of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

