Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in fierce battles

Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in fierce battles, with Russia stepping up attacks in Ukraine’s southern region, in addition to the offensive it has already been carrying out in the eastern region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have made advances in the southern region of Zaporizia. The Ukrainian army admitted that it allowed opposing forces to make advances in some parts of the region due to missile launches and attacks by small groups. However, he added that it forced Russian forces to retreat in many locations.

The Ukrainian army also stated that Russian forces are continuing attacks to capture Bakhmut, Ukraine’s strategic position in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The governor of the neighboring Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, wrote on social media that his region is being liberated little by little by Ukrainian forces despite heavy fighting.

support from germany

On the other hand, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized in France that his country will continue to support Ukraine for as long and as comprehensive as necessary.

Germany has refused to make clear whether it will allow German-made Leopard-2-type main battle tanks to be supplied to Ukraine. Kiev has been asking for these tanks.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, said on social media that the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine leaves no doubt that Russia’s enemies will try to destroy their country.