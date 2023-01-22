Beach volleyball: Olympic champion Bruno Schmidt announces retirement

Beach volleyball player Bruno Schmidt, 36, announced his retirement this Sunday (22), during an interview with the program Globe Sports, from TV Globo. Olympic champion at the Rio 2016 Games, teaming up with Alison Mamute, the athlete from Espírito Santo revealed the reason that led him to decide to end his professional sports career.

“I no longer see myself as a high-performance athlete, playing the way I used to play back then. This hurts a lot, more than defeats, than pain. I don’t see myself like I did in 2016 anymore. I compare myself to that. The time has come for me”, said Schmidt, twice named the best player on the world circuit (2015 and 2016).

THANK YOU, BRUNO SCHMIDT! 🏐🏖️ Our Olympic champion announces his departure from the courts, aged 36. 🥇 Rio 2016 Olympic Games 🇧🇷

🥇 World Cup 2015 🇳🇱

🥇 World Tour 2015

🥇 South American Games 2014 🇨🇱 What a giant career! 👏 pic.twitter.com/r0ORAt2dJs — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 22, 2023

A reference in beach volleyball in the country, the player has already mapped out his post-court future. Graduated in Law last year, Schmidt wants to take advantage of his free time to study for the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) exam in February. Only those who pass the assessment can work as a lawyer.

“One of the reasons I’m stopping is to have time and energy to face this new challenge. I like that, it’s what makes me wake up early the next day”, said the athlete.

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) also paid tribute to the Olympic champion in a post on Instagram. “Bruno says goodbye to the courts today. We will miss his magic moves, but pride and applause are eternal! Be happy on the new path, champion! Thanks for everything!”.