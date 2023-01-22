BrazilBrazil

Course on private pension is open for enrollment

The Private Pension for Consumers: Plan and Save course is open for enrollment until February 6th. Applications can be made through the platform of the National School of Consumer Protection (ENDC). The course is promoted by the Ministry of Social Security and the National Consumer Secretariat, is free and has a workload of 40 hours.

Upon completion, an extension certificate will be offered by the University of Brazilia. The course, aimed at people interested in the subject and concerned with pension planning, is structured in 5 modules with the following themes: financial planning and Social Security in Brazil; definitions and concepts of the open and closed supplementary pension plan segments and available benefit plans; institutes and taxation in private pension; private pension investments and fees; and, finally, Private Pension Plan – precautions, monitoring and tips.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

