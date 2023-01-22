Azarenka returns to Australian Open quarterfinals after 7-year hiatus

Former tennis world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in seven years, defeating China‘s Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday. .

Azarenka, who won the title twice in Melbourne, started slow and lost the first set but stormed through the second to decide the fourth-round match.

Neither player was able to hold serve in the third set, but Azarenka’s greater experience finally helped her.

The Belarusian faltered when serving for the game at 5/4, but hit from 15–40 to complete the victory at 2:15 local time with a crossed backhand.

Azarenka, 33, will face third seed, American Jessica Pegula, for a spot in the semifinals.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.