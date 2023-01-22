PT deputies file criminal representation against Bolsonaro

Four federal deputies from the Workers’ Party filed this (22) a criminal representation at the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against former President Jair Bolsonaro and former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights and elected senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) on suspicion of the crime of genocide against the Yanomami peoples in Roraima.

“Children and adults in a situation of high malnutrition, cadaverous, in a reality that should not exist in a country that year after year has records in its agricultural production and feeds several nations and peoples”, says the document. “The responsibility for this tragedy is known in Brazil and in the world. In fact, in addition to the willful omission, the first represented [Jair Bolsonaro] It is directly responsible for authorizing, encouraging and protecting illegal mining on Yanomami indigenous lands and in various regions of the Amazon,” he adds.

Deputies claim that Bolsonaro’s attitude contributed decisively to the “contamination of rivers (mercury) and, consequently, resulted in impacts on food (fishing) and sanitary conditions (health) of traditional peoples who live and survive in the areas where there should be no mining, legal or illegal”.

The representation also includes all former presidents of Funai during the Bolsonaro government – ​​in the period from 2019 to December 2022. Representatives Alencar Santana (SP), Maria do Rosário (RS), Reginaldo Lopes (MG) and Zeca Dirceu (PR) sign the representation.

In the representation, the deputies argue that these managers are “directly responsible, by action or omission, for the deaths and misfortunes experienced by the Yanomami peoples and other indigenous communities and must be qualified and held accountable”.