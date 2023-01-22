BrazilBrazil

Aline Rocha is bronze in the Paralympic Cross-Country Ski World Cup

Brazil made a good debut at the Paralympic cross-country skiing World Cup on the first day of the competition in Ostersund (Sweden). This Sunday (22), 31-year-old Aline Rocha, from Paraná, won the bronze medal in the Distance 18 km race, finishing the race in 1h09min09s6. The gold went to the North American Kendall Gretsch (1h02min32s8) and the black with the German Anja Wicker (1h05min37s2).

The Brazilian skier returns to compete next Tuesday (24th), in the Sprint race. The disputes continue until January 29, with live online transmission on the International Ski Federation (ISF) account on Facebook.

Brazil also had three representatives in the Men’s Distance 18 km event. Rondonian Cristian Ribera, Paralympic world runner-up last year, finished in sixth place; Guilherme Rocha in 11th and Wesley Vinícius dos Santos in 12th position. Who won the gold was the Italian Giuseppe Romele and the silver went to the Ukrainian Pavlo Bal.

The fifth Brazilian at the Worlds, who did not compete this Sunday (22nd), is Elena Rocha, 19 years old, the only rookie in international competitions.

world cup calendar

01/24 – Quick test

01/28 – Middle Distance

01/29 – Relay



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

