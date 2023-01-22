RJ: Procon makes joint effort to renegotiate debts of legal entities

The Procon of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Procon-RJ) will carry out, starting on the 23rd, an unprecedented effort to renegotiate debts with legal entities, which will last until the 27th of this month. According to the president of the municipality, Cássio Coelho, this is the first opportunity to pay off debts in the year 2023.

“Debt renegotiation events, held by Procon, have already become a tradition in the state. In the last year alone, they served nearly 5,000 consumers with agreement percentages above 75% and discounts reaching over 90%”. Cássio Coelho reported that, this time, Procon-RJ will carry out this unprecedented task force aimed at corporate consumers who were impacted by the crisis generated during the new coronavirus pandemic and still have not been able to pay off their debts. “In particular, companies with high street stores that were closed during this period and were unable to get back on their feet”.

The goal is to facilitate the negotiation of debts of legal entities, mainly individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), medium and small companies and micro-enterprises, arising from consumer relations with financial institutions, concessionaires of public services and telecommunications companies.

Among the banking institutions that have confirmed participation so far are Banco do Brazil, Santander, Bradesco, Caixa and Itaú. The public service concessionaires Águas do Rio, Iguá, Zona Oeste Mais, Cedae, Águas de Niterói, Águas do Imperador, Águas de Nova Friburgo, Águas de Juturnaíba, Águas do Paraíba, Enel, Light and Naturgy, and the telecommunications companies Claro, Tim, Oi and Vivo.

Procon RJ pointed out that corporate consumers who could not pre-register online for the presentation of documents, but send representatives to the mutirão, carrying documentation that proves that they can negotiate on behalf of the company, will be attended to on the days of the event, scheduled to take place at Avenida Presidente Vargas, 25, 5th floor, from 10 am to 4 pm.