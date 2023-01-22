Government wants to advance the recruitment of doctors for indigenous districts

The Ministry of Health announced this Sunday (22nd) that it is considering speeding up the publication of a public notice for the More Doctors Program to recruit professionals, both trained in Brazil and abroad, to work in Yanomami territory. The measure is one of the actions of the Situation Room, created to support actions to face the lack of health care for the Yanomami peoples.

“We had a notice just for Brazilians. Only then would we issue an invitation to bid for Brazilians trained abroad and, later, for foreigners. Faced with the need to bring assistance to the population of indigenous districts, especially the Yanomami, we want to make a public notice in which everyone can register at once”, explains the secretary of Primary Health Care, Nésio Fernandes.

According to the secretary, with the single announcement, when vacancies for Brazilians are exhausted, those remaining will automatically go to Brazilians trained abroad. Persisting vacancy, vacancies will go to foreigners who want to participate, so that there is a faster process. The idea is to optimize work and provide assistance in indigenous districts.

According to the folder, the federal government is going to guarantee funds for an ongoing public notice, in which there are 77 doctors allocated in the Yanomami region. The Yanomami Special Indigenous Health District is one of the territories with the greatest need for professionals, with only 5% of vacancies occupied. Therefore, the need for a new public notice formulated as of this week, contemplating the need for indigenous health.

abandonment

Since last Monday (16), teams from the Ministry of Health have been meeting in the Yanomami region, an indigenous territory with more than 30,000 inhabitants. The group came across children and elderly people in a serious state of health, with severe malnutrition, in addition to many cases of malaria, acute respiratory infection (ARI) and other problems.

On a visit to the region this Saturday (21), President Lula stated that the situation of the Yanomami peoples in Roraima is inhumane. Lula was in Boa Vista and saw the health crisis that affects the indigenous people up close. The situation has led to the death of 570 children in recent years, 505 of which were less than 1 year old. In the year 2022, 11,530 confirmed cases of malaria were registered in the Yanomami land.

Currently, around 700 indigenous people are being cared for at the halfway house, most of them severely malnourished children. One of the priority actions, for the president, is to organize the logistics network for transporting supplies and people between the villages and the city, such as improving aircraft landing strips in regions closer to the communities.