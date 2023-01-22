Lula makes first international trip since taking office

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva travels this Sunday (22) to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Boarding is scheduled for 6:00 pm, from Brasília Air Base. This is the president’s first international trip since he took office on January 1.

During the two-day stay in the Buenos Aires capital, Lula will meet with the country’s president, Alberto Fernández, sign bilateral agreements and meet with businessmen. She is also going to participate in the summit meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), a collegiate body that Brazil once again joined after withdrawing during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Agreements and meetings with entrepreneurs

The Brazilian president’s commitments begin on Monday (23), at 10:30 am, when he leaves flowers in Plaza San Martín, in Buenos Aires. Then he goes to the Casa Rosada, seat of the Argentine government, where he meets with the president of the country, Alberto Fernandez. At the meeting, themes of bilateral interest, such as energy integration, trade and investment, environment, infrastructure, defense, disarmament, combating illicit acts, space, culture, gender issues, among others.

After the meeting (12:00), there will be signing of agreements and declaration to the press by the Brazilian and Argentine presidents. One of the envisaged agreements is for scientific and logistical cooperation at stations in Antarctica between the two countries.

At 3 pm, still at Casa Rosada, Lula participates in a meeting with businessmen. In the evening (7 pm), the two presidents attend a musical concert with Argentine and Brazilian artists, at Centro Cultural Kirchner.

CELAC Summit

On Tuesday (24), still in Buenos Aires, Lula will participate in the 7th Summit Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), a collegiate body that Brazil once again joined after withdrawing during the Jair government. Bolsonaro.

During the meeting, a final declaration by the heads of state should be agreed on issues such as food security and energy integration in the region. Another 12 thematic declarations should address issues such as nuclear energy, ocean sustainability, combating drug and weapons trafficking, among others. Celac brings together the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Uruguay

After the visit to Buenos Aires, Lula travels to Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, also on an official visit. The president’s agenda in the Platino country has not yet been confirmed, but, in addition to bilateral meetings, a new meeting is planned with the leftist leader and former president of Uruguay José Pepe Mujica.