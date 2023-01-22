BrazilBrazil

Calderano takes WTT Contender Doha, the 2nd consecutive title of 2023

The table tennis player from Rio de Janeiro, Hugo Caderno, number 6 in the world, won the WTT Contender Doha (Qatar) on Saturday (21), a week after winning the title of the tournament in Durban (South Africa), which opened the season on the world tour . In the final, the Brazilian overcame Jang Woojin (18th in the ranking) by 4 sets to 1 (partials of 12/10, 11/13, 11/3, 14/12 and 11/7).

With the triumph, the Brazilian, current number 6 in the world, returns to fifth position in the ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Monday (23), after updating the list. The Doha title is the fourth in Calderano’s career – the first two being WTT Star Contender Doha (2021) and Tunes (2023).

To reach the decision for the title of this year’s edition of WTT Doha, Caderano defeated four opponents. He debuted with a 3-set victory over Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo (191st); beat the Austrian Robert Gardo (44th) by 3 sets to 2; and then overcame the Chinese Yaun Licen (18th) and Xiang Peng (36th) – both by 3 sets to 2.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

