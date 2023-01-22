With new projects, film director Tetê Moraes turns 80

Brazilian filmmaker Tetê Moraes turns 80 this Sunday (22), full of new projects. The date begins to be celebrated on Monday (23), with the free exhibition of Lages, the Strength of the PeopleTetê’s first feature film, at Estação Net Rio, in Botafogo, in the southern part of the city, at 8 pm, with a remastered and digitized copy.

The documentary, which addresses the experience of a democratic and participatory municipal administration in the city of Lages in the state of Santa Catarina, from 1977 to 1982, was filmed shortly after Tetê’s return from exile, in 1982, and the beginning of redemocratization in the country.

The screening of the feature will be preceded by a chat mediated by actress Lucélia Santos, who was part of the transition team of the Lula government in the area of ​​culture, by Tetê Moraes herself and by filmmaker Noilton Nunes, whose short film Leukemia 78 – The Amnesty Movie will also be shown on the occasion.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Tetê Moraes responded to an invitation from producer Juliana de Carvalho, from Bang Filmes, and decided to bring women of similar ages together to talk about the experience of the passage of time and find out how they are experiencing this moment. The meetings will be turned into a documentary Wonderful womenwhich includes reports from famous and anonymous women, from different races and social classes, to talk about their life experiences.

Producer Juliana de Carvalho said that they will be approached from “ideas exposed by Simone de Beauvoir [escritora francesa] in his famous and forerunner book The Second Sexto the American actress Jane Fonda in The best momentincluding Graça Graúna, Conceição Evaristo, Fernanda Montenegro, Marieta Severo, Mirian Goldenberg, Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda, Ana Claudia Quintana Arantes, Helena Celestino, Renata Correa and Rosiska Darcy de Oliveira, among others”.

Tetê Moraes said she was excited about the new project, which will address a topic that is currently much discussed, which is ageism, or prejudice against the elderly. Tetê commented that, 40 years after his first feature, Brazil is experiencing a moment similar to that of that time. “Although we are not experiencing a redemocratization and a rediscovery of the country, it is as if it were. Because we have had a very serious dismantling in recent years in various sectors such as culture, health, the environment and education, in addition to the fascism that prevailed in Brazil.”

Experience

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1943, Tetê graduated in law from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in 1966, starting a professional career in journalism. Arrested by the military dictatorship, she went into exile, living in Chile, the United States, France and Portugal. With the amnesty, she returned to Brazil in 1979 and became a professor at the Department of Communication at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

He made his film debut directing the short film When Street Becomes Homein 1981. The following year, the first feature film, Lages, the Strength of the People. Tetê Moraes directed and produced works, such as the series Brazil, Brazilfrom 1985, for the BBC and other European television stations.

The consecration came in 1987, with Earth to Rosea documentary about the struggle for agrarian reform, narrated by Lucélia Santos, which won the prize for best film at the Brasília and Havana Film Festivals.