Stefani and Matos advance to Australian Open doubles quarters

The only Brazilians remaining at the Australian Open, Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos advanced this Sunday (22) to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles, after applying 2 sets to 0 (partial 6/4 and 6/4) over the partnership of the North American Bethanie Mattek-Sands with Croatian Mate Pavic. Undefeated, Stefani and Matos return to the court this Monday (23) – at a time to be defined – to fight for a place in the semifinal against the owners of the house Lizette Cabrera and John-Patrick Smith.

“We had a great game, we managed to serve very well. Rafa and I have been playing together since the United Cup in Brisbane, we added one more game and the more we play together the better we are performing. It’s been very good and fun to play alongside him”, stated Stefani after the victory.

Champion of the WTA 500 in Adelaide on the 13th, alongside the North American Taylor Townsend, the 25-year-old Brazilian would compete in the women’s doubles tournament at the Australian Grand Slam alongside Caty McNally (United States). However, McNally withdrew from the competition, just minutes before the premiere, due to an injury. Rafael Matos from Rio Grande do Sul played in the first round of the men’s doubles alongside the Spaniard David Vega Hernández, but was eliminated after losing to the partnership of the Monegasque Hugo Nys and the Polish Jan Zielinski.