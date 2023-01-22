Platform Do Not Disturb closes 2022 with 11 million registrations

Mechanism that allows the blocking of unwanted calls from companies, the Não Me Disturbe platform closed 2022 with 11 million registered telephone numbers. This represents growth of 1.45 million numbers compared to 2021.

According to Conexis Brazil Digital, which brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, the number of registrations is equivalent to 3.8% of the base of 288.6 million fixed and mobile telephones existing in Brazil.

In operation since July 2019, the platform allows people to block telemarketing calls coming from telecommunications companies and payroll loans. The mechanism, however, does not block calls, for example, from health plans or retail chains.

Anyone who wants to block their mobile and landline numbers to avoid receiving telemarketing calls from these two sectors (telecommunications and payroll loans) must register directly on the Não Me Disturbe website or through Procons throughout the country. Blocking occurs within 30 days after registration on the site.

Most of the blocked numbers are in the state of São Paulo, with 5.17 million registered numbers. São Paulo also has the largest customer base in the country, with 87 million cell phones and landlines. The Federal District has the highest proportion of telephones registered on the platform, with 7.1% of the DF’s fixed and mobile telephone base.

In operation since July 2019, the Não Me Disturbe platform is part of the sector’s self-regulation measures to improve the relationship with consumers. Since then, the number of subscribers has grown year by year, but only surpassed the 10 million mark in 2022. In November last year, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the volume of complaints fell 29% compared to the same month of the previous year.