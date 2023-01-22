No gambler hits Mega-Sena and prize accumulates at R$ 63 million

No gambler guessed right the six tens of the 2,557 Mega-Sena draw drawn yesterday (21), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

The accumulated prize for the next draw (contest 2,558), which will take place on Wednesday (25), is estimated at R$ 63 million.

The numbers drawn were 03 – 13 – 16 – 25 – 27 – 33.

The quina had 261 winners, with an individual prize of R$ 20,176.41. 16,523 bettors got four numbers right, who will receive R$ 455.29 each.

Bets on the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at lottery shops or online. A simple game of six numbers costs R$4.50.

According to Caixa, the probability of a gambler winning the Mega-Sena with a single game is 1 in 50 million (more precisely 50,063,860). Already a bet with 15 dozens (maximum limit), the chances of hitting the prize is 1 in 10 thousand (precisely 10,003).