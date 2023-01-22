Almost 4 million people live in risk areas in Brazil

Brazil has 3.9 million people living in 13,297 risk areas. Of these, four thousand locations are classified as “very high risk”, of landslides and floods, for example. The number of areas classified as “high risk” is 9,291. The data can be viewed on the panel of the Geological Survey of Brazil, linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The most impacted states are Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and São Paulo. One of the reasons is the geological relief, explained the executive coordinator of the Mapping Program for Geological Risk Areas, Julio Lana, a research geologist at the Geological Service (SGB).

“These states have a large part of the relief characterized by very mountainous areas, the municipalities are partially settled on sloping land, hills and mountainous regions and naturally are areas subject to slope instability processes – landslides. Furthermore, these are states that have [áreas] considerable watersheds, with very important rivers and large land occupied on the banks of these rivers, which subjects the population to suffer from flooding events,” said Lana.

He added that another factor is that the mapping done by the SGB involves more municipalities in these four impacted states.

“This work covered around 1,600 municipalities in Brazil. Not all Brazilian municipalities were covered. And, among the states that have the largest number of mapped cities, are precisely Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and São Paulo. It is interesting to note that they have the highest number of risk areas and consequent population in these areas precisely because they have the highest total of mapped cities compared to other states”, he pointed out.

disaster prevention

The Geological Survey of Brazil provides the online map for disaster prevention. The map shows the location and some features of the area likely to be affected by adverse events of a geological nature, such as landslides, floods, floods, debris flow, rockfalls and erosion.

The mapping is done to characterize the areas subject to loss or damage resulting from the action of events of a geological nature, highlighted the coordinator. “When this mapping is completed, it is sent to the Civil Defense and other government institutions, responsible for taking preventive measures, such as, for example, carrying out monitoring actions, alerting, developing public policies to promote territorial ordering, or that is, to prevent new risk areas from arising in these municipalities. These are the main preventive measures that we hope will be taken as a result of the mapping”, said Lana.

The map does not include all Brazilian cities, but the 1,600 mapped so far. Thus, there may be areas subject to disasters in locations not yet mapped by the Geological Survey.