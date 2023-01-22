Cariocão: with field command, Madureira receives Fluminense in ES

Madureira and Fluminense measure forces, in this (22), for the third round of the Carioca Championship. Starting at 6 pm (Brasília time), the match at the Kleber Andrade stadium, in Cariacica (ES), will be broadcast by National Radio, with narration by André Marques, comments by Rodrigo Campos and reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo.

The suburban Tricolor, trained by Felipe Arantes, tied without goals in the previous rounds, against Vasco and Flamengo.

🗣️ “This issue of not conceding goals is very important, as it gives players more confidence in the solidity of our defensive organization, which starts with our striker when we lose possession of the ball.” – Felipe Arantes. 📸 Wanderson Colino/MEC pic.twitter.com/Gqk6qkalGd — Madureira EC (@MadureiraEC_BR) January 20, 2023

Tricolor das Laranjeiras already has two victories in Carioca. It surpassed Resende, in the debut by 2 to 0 and then defeated Nova Iguaçu by 1 to 0 in Maracanã. In this last match, coach Fernando Diniz tested the young goalkeeper Pedro Rangel, 20 years younger than the holder of the position, the experienced Fábio.

There is a campaign for solidarity half price for those who donate a kilo of non-perishable food. The food will be donated to the victims of the recent rains in Espírito Santo.