BrazilBrazil

Cariocão: with field command, Madureira receives Fluminense in ES

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Madureira and Fluminense measure forces, in this Sunday (22), for the third round of the Carioca Championship. Starting at 6 pm (Brasília time), the match at the Kleber Andrade stadium, in Cariacica (ES), will be broadcast by National Radio, with narration by André Marques, comments by Rodrigo Campos and reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo.

The suburban Tricolor, trained by Felipe Arantes, tied without goals in the previous rounds, against Vasco and Flamengo.

Tricolor das Laranjeiras already has two victories in Carioca. It surpassed Resende, in the debut by 2 to 0 and then defeated Nova Iguaçu by 1 to 0 in Maracanã. In this last match, coach Fernando Diniz tested the young goalkeeper Pedro Rangel, 20 years younger than the holder of the position, the experienced Fábio.

There is a campaign for solidarity half price for those who donate a kilo of non-perishable food. The food will be donated to the victims of the recent rains in Espírito Santo.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Einstein develops platform to monitor SUS resources

5 mins ago

Almost 4 million people live in risk areas in Brazil

29 mins ago

100 years of Social Security and Kiss Nightclub

2 hours ago

Federal government announces change in Army Command

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.