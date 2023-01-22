100 years of Social Security and Kiss Nightclub

The Today is Day between January 22 and 29, 2023 opens the week, remembering the birthday of actress Marília Pêra. If she were alive, Marília would be 80 years old this Sunday (22).

One of the most complete actresses in Brazil, Marília Pêra had an intense performance in theater, television and cinema and was also a singer, dancer, choreographer, producer and director of theatrical and musical shows. Marília’s career adds up to impressive numbers. In the theater, as an actress and director, she acted in 55 plays. In cinema, there were 27 films and on television 26 participations in soap operas and series. Marília collects a total of 37 awards for best actress, between 1969 and 2009. The actress died in 2015, aged 72. Read the full report from Brazil Agency.

The program Remembering is TVgives TV Brazilrecalls an interview with Marília Pêra in 2002, check it out.

100 years of Social Security in Brazil

Social Security Day, celebrated on January 24, is a tribute to the publication of the Eloy Chaves Law, on January 24, 1923, which established the basis of the Brazilian social security system, through the creation of the Caixa de Aposentadorias e Pensões for railway company employees. In 1921, deputy Eloy Chaves, on a trip to Monte Serrat with the aim of inspecting a power plant, witnessed a conversation that surprised him. On the train trip, the parliamentarian would have heard from two railway workers laments about the working conditions. Sensitized by the situation, the parliamentarian formulated the bill that would change history two years later.

Follow the timeline and evolution of social security rights in Brazil in this special from Brazil Agency.

Postman’s Day

On January 25th, Postman’s Day is celebrated. The date rescues the memory of the creation, on January 25, 1663, of the Correio-Mor in Brazil, whose first holder was Luiz Gomes da Matta Neto, who was already the Correio-Mor of the Kingdom, in Portugal.

In times of internet and social networks, how about putting your cell phone and computer aside and writing a letter? The suggestion is from the program Animated Radiogives MEC radio.

bossa nova day

Also on January 25th, Bossa Nova Day is celebrated. The musical genre is derived from samba and emerged in the 1950s from the demands of a generation of young people who were looking for music more in line with what they lived in Rio de Janeiro at that time. Idealized by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes and João Gilberto in the rhythm, bossa nova brought a simplification of Rio samba, with elements of North American jazz and compositions with lighter lyrics when compared to samba.

Check out the documentary made by TV Brazil on the occasion of the 60 years of bossa nova.

10 years of the tragedy at Kiss Nightclub

On January 27, 2013, a nightclub in Santa Maria (RS) was the scene of a fire in which 242 people died and another 636 were injured. Most of the victims were young and died after inhaling toxic fumes, unable to leave the club as the only emergency door was closed.

Check the Today is the Day table for other facts and dates that mark the week