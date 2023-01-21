Lula determines urgent and humanitarian help for the Yanomami| Brazil Agency

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said (21) that the situation of the Yanomami peoples in Roraima is inhumane. Lula was in Boa Vista and saw firsthand the health crisis that affects indigenous people, victims of malnutrition and other diseases, such as malaria and pneumonia.

The situation has led to the death of 570 children in recent years, 505 of which were less than 1 year old. In the year 2022, 11,530 confirmed cases of malaria were registered in the Yanomami land.

“If someone told me that here in Roraima people were being treated in the inhumane way that the Yanomami people are treated here, I wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “We are going to treat our indigenous people as human beings, responsible for part of what we are”, he highlighted.

Lula visited the hospital and the Support House for Indigenous Health, in Boas Vista, and argued that improvements can come from changes in behavior. “One of the ways to solve this is to set up a health service in the villages, to take care of them there. It is easier for us to transport ten doctors than the 200 indigenous people who are here,” she said. “We want to show that the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] capable of doing work that honors and makes the Brazilian people proud, as it did in [pandemia de] covid-19”, he added.





around 700 indigenous people are being cared for at the halfway house, most of them severely malnourished children.

One of the priority actions, for the president, is to organize the logistics network for transporting supplies and people between the villages and the city, such as improving aircraft landing strips in regions closer to the communities. “It cannot be done in a few hours, but my commitment is to do it”, said Lula.

About 200 indigenous people who are at the support house in Boa Vista have already been discharged, but have not been able to return yet due to lack of transport. “I made a commitment to the brothers [indígenas] that we are going to give them the dignity they deserve in health, education, food, the right to come and go to do the things they need in the city”, completed Lula.

The president also criticized the previous government for allowing the situation to deteriorate. “Honestly, the president who left the presidency these days, if instead of doing so much motociata, he was ashamed and came here once, who knows these people would not have abandoned it as they are”, he argued.

Lula traveled accompanied by several ministers of state and the first lady, Janja Silva.

health emergency

(20), Lula institutes the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Lack of Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory. The objective of the group is to discuss the measures to be adopted and to help in inter-power and inter-federal articulation.

In the same sense, the Ministry of Health declared a Public Health Emergency of National Importance to combat the lack of health care for the peoples living in the Yanomami indigenous territory.

Professionals from the SUS National Force begin to arrive in Roraima in -feira (23) to offer multidisciplinary care, mainly focused on dietary readjustment, since the main problem is severe malnutrition.

The Armed Forces will also set up a field hospital close to the support house, in Boa Vista. In addition, the government will send medical supplies and food to the communities.

since the last On Thursday (16), teams from the Ministry of Health meet in the Yanomami indigenous territory and must present a complete survey on the critical health situation of the indigenous people. The region has more than 30,400 inhabitants.

prospecting The Yanomami indigenous land is the largest in the country, in terms of territory, and suffers from the invasion of miners. Contamination of land and water by mercury used in mining impacts the availability of food in communities. President Lula pledged to fight illegalities in indigenous lands. “I know how difficult it is to get rid of illegal mining, it’s been tried other times and they come back”, he argued. “But we are going to take it very seriously to put an end to any illegal mining and even if it is a land that has authorization from the agency to carry out research, they can carry out research without destroying the water, the forest and without putting the lives of the people who are at risk. depend on water to survive,” said Lula. “It is important for people to know that this country has changed its government and the government will now act with the seriousness in treating the people that this country had forgotten”, she added. In 2022, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked for the resumption of protection actions and police operations against illegal mining in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. In November, the agency also submitted a request to the Ministry of Health for intervention in one of the local health districts on suspicion of misappropriation of public funds.

