Blocked value of coup financiers rises to R$ 18.5 million

The Federal Court authorized (21) new blockades of assets of those suspected of financing the coup acts that resulted in the depredation of the Três Poderes buildings on the day , in Brazilia. The amount that was R$ 6.5 million rose to R$ 18.5 million.

According to the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), the amount should be used to reimburse public coffers for damage to buildings, in case of final conviction of those involved.

Based on preliminary damage reports from the Federal Senate and the Federal Chamber, the AGU had already obtained the blockade of BRL 6.5 million in assets of 52 people and seven suspicious companies. After the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court presented estimates of the damage caused by the depredation, the body made a new request, in the -Friday (19).

Damage to the Planalto Palace building is estimated at R$7.9 million and the Federal Supreme Court building at R$5.9 million. The amount also includes the updated value of the damage estimated by the Chamber of Deputies, which reported damages of R$ 1.1 million, without taking into account the restoration of damaged works of art and the destruction and subtraction of gifts from heads of State, whose value is priceless.

“In view of the new surveys carried out by the Chamber of Deputies (reducing the initial estimate), by the Presidency of the Republic and by the Federal Supreme Court, the latter two hitherto unpublished, given the understandable indetermination of the losses suffered, still under investigation, it is imperative to if your grant [do pedido de bloqueio]”, wrote Judge Francisco Alexandre Ribeiro, 8th Federal Court of Brasília, in the decision.

In the order, the judge also determines the removal of three people from the list of suspects because they are unrelated to the financing and chartering of people for the attacks. They are: Terezinha de Fátima Issa da Silva, Willian Bonfim Norte and Adriane de Cassia Shcmatz Hagann.

On the other hand, Sheila Ferrarini, a woman identified as financing transport for the vandals, was included in the survey.