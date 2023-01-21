BrazilBrazil

EMTU lines in four metropolitan regions have a tariff increase

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Intercity bus fares that pass through highways and that are managed by the Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport of São Paulo (EMTU/SP) are costing more as of today (21).

According to EMTU, the readjustments affect buses that circulate in Greater São Paulo, Campinas, Vale do Paraíba/North Coast and Sorocaba. The increase varies between R$ 0.05 and R$ 0.30 and was caused by the readjustment in tolls. EMTU clarified that the readjustment only happens on buses in these four metropolitan regions and that go through tolls.

In the metropolitan region of São Paulo alone, the increase will affect 29 bus lines of the Anhanguera and Unileste Consortiums. In the metropolitan region of Campinas, 27 lines of Consórcio Bus+ were affected. In the region of Vale do Paraíba and North Coast, the increase was caused in six lines of the company Pássaro Marrom. And in the metropolitan region of Sorocaba, 13 lines of the Expresso Amarelinho, Fast Luxury and VB underwent readjustments.

The new tariff values ​​for the lines with readjustment in the toll portion are available on the EMTU/SP website.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

National Day to Combat Religious Intolerance is this Saturday

16 mins ago

Blocked value of coup financiers rises to R$ 18.5 million

43 mins ago

Government wants the current concessionaire to remain in Galeão

2 hours ago

Bom Retiro celebrates Korean Lunar New Year

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.