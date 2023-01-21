EMTU lines in four metropolitan regions have a tariff increase

Intercity bus fares that pass through highways and that are managed by the Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport of São Paulo (EMTU/SP) are costing more as of today (21).

According to EMTU, the readjustments affect buses that circulate in Greater São Paulo, Campinas, Vale do Paraíba/North Coast and Sorocaba. The increase varies between R$ 0.05 and R$ 0.30 and was caused by the readjustment in tolls. EMTU clarified that the readjustment only happens on buses in these four metropolitan regions and that go through tolls.

In the metropolitan region of São Paulo alone, the increase will affect 29 bus lines of the Anhanguera and Unileste Consortiums. In the metropolitan region of Campinas, 27 lines of Consórcio Bus+ were affected. In the region of Vale do Paraíba and North Coast, the increase was caused in six lines of the company Pássaro Marrom. And in the metropolitan region of Sorocaba, 13 lines of the Expresso Amarelinho, Fast Luxury and VB underwent readjustments.

The new tariff values ​​for the lines with readjustment in the toll portion are available on the EMTU/SP website.