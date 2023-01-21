BrazilBrazil

Governor removed from the DF will deliver cell phone to the PF on Monday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The retired governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, will deliver his cell phone to the Federal Police (PF) on Monday(23) in the morning, “to show its unrestricted collaboration with the investigations” and “so that the minister’s decision is fully complied with [do Supremo Tribunal Federal – STF] Alexandre de Moraes”. The information is from the defense of Ibaneis.

Yesterday (20), the PF carried out a search and seizure warrant at the former governor’s house, at the Buriti Palace, seat of the local government, and at the former law firm of Ibaneis.

“The governor was out of Brasília when his residence was searched, but he insists that his phone be investigated, because, as already mentioned, he has nothing to hide and is the most interested in fully investigating the facts”, said lawyer Cleber Lopes.

Ibaneis is investigated in the investigation opened by Alexandre de Moraes, who also authorized the searches, to investigate the conduct of the security authorities of the Federal District in the coup acts of January 8th, which resulted in the depredation of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers, in Brasília. In day january 9thhe was removed from office for a period of 90 days.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bom Retiro celebrates Korean Lunar New Year

23 mins ago

Protests in Peru leave more than 50 injured

49 mins ago

China says covid-19 outbreak infected 80% of population

2 hours ago

Porto Alegre hosts the 2023 World Social Forum

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.