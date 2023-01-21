Governor removed from the DF will deliver cell phone to the PF on Monday

The retired governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, will deliver his cell phone to the Federal Police (PF) on (23) in the morning, “to show its unrestricted collaboration with the investigations” and “so that the minister’s decision is fully complied with [do Supremo Tribunal Federal – STF] Alexandre de Moraes”. The information is from the defense of Ibaneis.

(20), the PF carried out a search and seizure warrant at the former governor’s house, at the Buriti Palace, seat of the local government, and at the former law firm of Ibaneis.

“The governor was out of Brasília when his residence was searched, but he insists that his phone be investigated, because, as already mentioned, he has nothing to hide and is the most interested in fully investigating the facts”, said lawyer Cleber Lopes.

Ibaneis is investigated in the investigation opened by Alexandre de Moraes, who also authorized the searches, to investigate the conduct of the security authorities of the Federal District in the coup acts of , which resulted in the depredation of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers, in Brasília. In day he was removed from office for a period of 90 days.