China says covid-19 outbreak infected 80% of population

The possibility of covid-19 spreading again in China in the next two or three months is remote, as 80% of people have already been infected, a senior scientist linked to the government said this Saturday (21).

The mass displacement of people over the Lunar New Year holiday period could help spread the pandemic, increasing infections in some areas, but a second wave of Covid is very unlikely in the short term, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the Weibo social media platform.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are traveling across the country for holiday gatherings that had been suspended due to recently eased crowding restrictions, raising fears of further waves in rural areas less able to handle large outbreaks.

China has passed the peak of covid patients at health posts, in emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said Thursday (19).

According to government data, nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospitals as of Jan. 12, about a month after China abruptly ended its Covid-zero policy.

However, some experts said that figure likely greatly underestimates the full impact, because it excludes those who died at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing Covid-19 as the cause of death.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited