Municipality of SP has educational actions for the homeless population

Itinerant arts workshops, planting flowers and herbs and construction of musical instruments for the public that circulates around the Municipal Theater of São Paulo are the actions of the project Where do you see it from? preferably for vulnerable people. In addition to the cultural workshops, held in itinerant ateliers in various locations in the República neighborhood and Praça das Artes, the project offers listening and welcoming actions.

The coordinator of the Theatro Municipal Education Center, Adriane Bertini, explains the name of the project Where do you see, saying that the intention is for homeless people to be able to see themselves in a place where they can become citizens and also dream. “It seems like a very challenging thing, but it is our intention, to create this place where people see themselves or at least see themselves in another place, a place where they can also dream.”

“The goal is to expand the dialogue between the theater and people living on the streets and in vulnerable areas. The project looks at these people, the art studio is connected with the artistic languages ​​of the streets surrounding the theater. So, there’s graffiti, offers proposals for the elaboration of typography made by people reporting their feelings!, says Adriane.

She highlights the therapeutic side of the gardening workshops, in which homeless people deal with the earth and those who came from the countryside to the city in search of better opportunities end up rescuing many memories. “That’s why we have these two axes of workshops.”

The workshops, led by social educators, have a technical team of psychologists and social workers, who offer the opportunity to listen and welcome the population around the square. The Jangada Social, the team that carries out the actions, is made up of four educators, a social worker, a psychologist, a coordinator and a supervisor.

Adriane emphasizes the role of welcoming and listening actions, which occur in all axes. It is in listening that possible referrals to health and social assistance equipment can occur, says the coordinator of the Municipal Education Nucleus. “The cultural workshops are accompanied by a social worker and a psychologist who offer the moment of listening, in which the participants talk and tell their stories, their memories.”

The Artes Na Rua studios, which work with printed art and the construction of musical instruments, are open on Tuesdays, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Roça Na Rua itinerant workshops, with gardening workshops, are available on Thursdays, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

There are also cultural efforts, with musical performances, workshops and artistic interventions, by artists from neighborhoods far from the city center, which take place every last Saturday of the month, from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The Cultural Mutirões program is part of the project Where do you see.

The next cultural effort is scheduled for the 28th of this month, from 2:30 pm to 7:3 pm, with workshops on printed art, typography, planting flowers and herbs, clowning workshop, experiencing maracatu and showsfrom 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, with the participation of Coletivo Xemalami, Pombas Urbanas and Grupo Ago Anama.

On the last Saturday of February (25th), from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm, there will be workshops on printed art, typography and planting flowers and herbs. are still planned showswith the participation of Pagode na Lata, Sarau da Brasa and Inconsciente Coletivo, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.