Decree regulates free public transport for seniors in SP

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, published today (21), in the official diarydecree that regulates free public transport in the state for people between 60 and 65 years old.

With the publication of the decree, people in this age group will be able to enjoy free use of the subway, trains, VLT (light rail vehicle) and intercity buses. However, public transport companies will still have 15 days to install the system that will allow seniors to use the benefit through an electronic ticket for personal use and non-transferable.

According to the government of São Paulo, in the metro-railway system, the benefit will be guaranteed through the TOP card or the Bilhete Único. In addition to trains and the subway, the TOP card can also be used on the intercity bus system in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In the Baixada Santista VLT and in the other services managed by the Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport of São Paulo (EMTU) in the metropolitan regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista, Vale do Paraíba and Litoral Norte and Sorocaba, the benefit will be offered by electronic ticketing cards issued by concessionaires or permit holders in each region.

The Metropolitan Transport Secretariat will provide more information on such tickets next week.

The passenger who already has the TOP card will not need to request another one, informed the government, he will only have to touch it against a validator (bees) at the subway stations, CPTM, ViaQuatro, ViaMobilidade and at EMTU terminals and intercity buses to enable the card. benefit.

Those who do not yet have the card can request it through the TOP application or by scheduling an appointment at one of the partner establishments. In the App, it is necessary to follow the step by step, enter the data and mark the withdrawal of the card. Those who prefer to schedule the order at accredited locations must bring proof of residence and physical CPF or RG on the day and time scheduled. There are more than 80 accredited locations distributed throughout the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Gratuity for seniors between 60 and 65 years old was guaranteed until January 2020, when the prefecture and government of São Paulo decided to withdraw the benefit. But, in November last year, the Legislative Assembly passed a law guaranteeing free transportation for these people. The law was later sanctioned by the then governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia.

City hall

The city hall of São Paulo also informed that people aged between 60 and 65 years old will again have free buses that circulate in the capital of São Paulo. To guarantee the benefit, you will need to present the Bilhete Único, which will have to be recharged monthly. The benefit begins to be valid on February 1st.

To gain access to the gratuity, the passenger must take the common single ticket card and bring it close to one of the recharging equipment in the terminals, stations or buses. The recharge procedure has to be done every month. To find out if the card is active, just type the CPF in the site of the card. If you don’t have it yet, you can apply for it at site of the Single Ticket

The city hall warns that the Bilhete Único is for personal use and that, if it is used by others, the benefit will be suspended.