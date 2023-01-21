Amnesty Commission needs to review denials, say entities

The recomposition of the Amnesty Commission by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship was celebrated by the Tortura Nunca Mais Group and by the Vladimir Herzog Institute, who argue that the chosen team will need to re-discuss rejected requests and move forward with those that have accumulated after a period that classify it as a stoppage of repair work to the persecutions committed by the Brazilian State between 1946 and 1988, which included the military dictatorship.

The legislation provides that a series of violations must be repaired when exclusively political motivation is proven, such as forced transfers of workplace, dismissals and removals of public servants, withdrawal of retirement and political mandate. The commission assesses these requests for reparation and issues an opinion acknowledging the persecution and declaring the victim politically amnesty.

The ordinance that recomposed the commission was published last Tuesday (17) in the Official Diary of the Union, naming 16 new members. The new president of the commission is jurist Eneá de Stutz e Almeida, professor at the University of Brasília and specialist in Transitional Justice, a concept that deals precisely with the processes necessary to overcome an authoritarian regime. Among the measures that make up this idea are the search for the truth about the violations, symbolic and financial reparations to the victims and accountability for abuses committed during the authoritarian period. The lawyer had already been a member of the commission for almost ten years.

The member of the collegiate board of the group Tortura Nunca Mais, Rafael Maul, said that the recomposition of the commission with members linked to the defense of human rights is not a surprise and resumes the profile that the body had when it was created at the end of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government , and which remained in the first two terms of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and in the two terms of Dilma Rousseff.

“Although expected, it is an attitude to be appreciated. This recomposition is very important, in fact, after this last government, with the destruction of so many public policies, and especially in this case of public policies of memory and reparation. It is a very important step. “

Despite direct criticism of the commission’s work under Jair Bolsonaro, measures implemented since Michel Temer’s mandate had already been identified as setbacks by human rights defenders. In 2016, the Movement for Truth, Memory, Justice and Reparation repudiated an intervention by the Temer government in the commission, when 19 of the 25 members of the group were replaced and, among those nominated, there were names pointed out as sympathizers of the military dictatorship.

Four thousand requests denied

When appointing the commission’s new team, however, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship highlighted that the commission’s main mission will be to reverse the political interference propagated since 2019, when the Bolsonaro government began. The ministry indicates that the mischaracterization of the concept of full reparation led to the rejection of 95% of the cases analyzed between 2019 and 2022, with a total of 4,081 denied processes.

“The losses we will only be able to measure in the coming years, because they have profound losses”, evaluates Rafael Maul. “Brazil is a country that walks very slowly in terms of reparation policies. And, in recent years, what has been done has deepened all the worst we had and brought more obstacles, including the construction of a memory in society that could transform and actually fix it.”

The director of the group Tortura Nunca Mais points out that it is necessary to review the rejections and move forward in the analysis of those awaiting an opinion. And time weighs against the victims, who are often in advanced age.

“If we already needed greater speed before, and, of course, they have a lot of difficulties to achieve this, with six years of inactivity, six years of policies contrary to what was being built, this directly affects the lives of people who are no longer among us, they do not receive this reparation in life, and neither do their relatives. The ineffectiveness of a commission like this is very serious.”

The commission’s work, in Maul’s view, should feed a vision of living memory and reparation, which are articulated with the present to recognize in today’s Brazilian State the violations of human rights that remain against minorities, vulnerable and stigmatized groups. He adds that the social construction of memory about these violations will also allow more people to recognize that they have been victims of persecution and authoritarian actions by the State.

“The memory policy needs to advance so that people understand that those affected by the military dictatorship and mainly by state violence are not just those who were in organized political militancy. We have thousands and perhaps millions of people who were affected, and they themselves and their descendants do not see themselves in this place of repair and do not see themselves as affected because our country does not build a policy of memory that helps people see themselves in history.”

attacks on democracy

The executive director of the Vladimir Herzog Institute, Rogério Sottili, agrees that the lack of memory of the military dictatorship leaves not only scars on Brazilian society, but also fuels new attacks on human rights and democracy, such as those carried out on January 8, when coup leaders invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary powers in the expectation that the Armed Forces would depose President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Brazil did not promote justice and transition and allowed an important portion of Brazilian society to be founded by a culture of violence, especially naturalizing state violence. And that resulted in January 8th, with threats to democracy, violent threats”, affirm. “Brazil is experiencing such a delicate moment because it has not done its homework as it had to have done after redemocratization.”

Sottili believes that the repair process was on the rise when it was interrupted, starting in 2016, and this caused losses that can no longer be corrected in the case of rejected processes.

“Probably they were political persecutions. As they are people who are of advanced age, it is very likely that some of these people have died and will not have their symbolic or economic reparation met in life. This is an irreparable loss.”

Despite this, he argues that it is necessary to look optimistically at the opportunity that opens up to promote reparation policies with the new appointment and the context that brings together the Three Powers in defense of democracy.

“The idea of ​​symbolic and integral reparation is much more alive. Both in the government and in Brazilian society, due to so much violence suffered in the last four years, and especially the violence against democracy. militaries in Brazil has never been as critical as it is at the moment, due to the confusion that has taken place in the last four years and also due to Bolsonaro’s attempt to give a new meaning to the military dictatorship”, he says. “It is an opportunity to return now, in a process with much more strength and symbology, with this integral reparation with much more social and political appeal.”