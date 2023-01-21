BrazilBrazil

PF arrests man for threats to Lula on social networks

The Federal Police (PF) of Roraima, arrested this Friday night (20) a man suspected of making threats to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the PF, the man would have committed the crime through a comment he made on a social network and is suspected of encouraging the commission of a homicide against the President of the Republic.

Today (21), Lula is visiting the capital Boa Vista to take a closer look at the situation of the Yanomami, a people who are experiencing a health crisis. In a publication on social networks, he announced the trip to the region and the man would have said that it would be “the time to put the bullet in his head”.

The arrest was made red-handed and the man sent to the prison system, where he will remain at the disposal of Justice.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

