Ministry of Health declares health emergency in Yanomami territory

The Ministry of Health declared a Public Health Emergency of National Importance to combat the lack of health care for people living in the Yanomami indigenous territory, in Roraims. The ordinance was published on the night of this Friday (20) in an extra edition of the Official Gazette.

The ministry also set up the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (COE – Yanomami), which will be under the responsibility of the Indigenous Health Secretariat (SESAI), and announced the immediate dispatch of basic food baskets, inputs and medicines.

Among others, the committee will be responsible for coordinating the measures to be used during the state of emergency, including the mobilization of resources for the reestablishment of health services and the articulation with state and municipal managers of the Unified Health System.

Since last Monday (16), teams from the Ministry of Health have been meeting in the Yanomami indigenous territory. The region has more than 30,400 inhabitants. “The group came across children and elderly people in a serious state of health, with severe malnutrition, in addition to many cases of malaria, acute respiratory infection (ARI) and other ailments”, informed the folder.

Teams must present a complete survey of the critical health situation of indigenous peoples. The Yanomami indigenous land is the largest in the country, in terms of territory, and suffers from the invasion of miners. The people of the region are experiencing a health crisis that has already resulted in the deaths of 570 children from malnutrition and preventable causes in recent years.

A survey carried out by the Ministry of Health registered three deaths of indigenous children in the Keta, Kuniama and Lajahu communities between December 24 and 27, 2022. In the year 2022, 11,530 confirmed cases of malaria were registered in the Yanomami land.

This Saturday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ministers of State are visiting Roraima to see the situation of the indigenous people up close. Also last night (20), Lula instituted the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Lack of Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory. The objective of the group is to discuss the measures to be adopted and to help in inter-power and inter-federal articulation.