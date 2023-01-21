Seven Jewish photographers show São Paulo and its contradictions

In 1970, Claudia Andujar was walking down Rua Direita, in downtown São Paulo, when she decided to almost touch her camera to the ground to photograph the people passing by. Photographed from this angle, from bottom to top, they have a gigantic image in the frame, which makes them compare in size to the skyscrapers that were already common in the city at that time.

The portrait made by Claudia Andujar is just one of the 81 photographs included in the exhibition. Modern! São Paulo the Image Seen by Them, which is on display at the Jewish Museum, in the center of São Paulo, until March 5th. “She took these photos almost touching the ground. She would almost lie down on the floor to make them,” said the Project coordinator at the Jewish Museum, Mariana Lorenzi, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

The exhibition, which can be visited for free on the city’s anniversary, celebrated on January 25, presents a São Paulo that is still in transformation. Portrayed by seven women, all Jewish immigrants who fled Nazism, the São Paulo that appears in the photos is one of contrasts between black and white, between light and shadow, between the ancient and the modern, between the province and the metropolis, between demolition and construction. The show is curated by Ilana Feldman and Priscyla Gomes. The capital of São Paulo completes 469 years.



The look of these women shows São Paulo for a period of more than 50 years – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

The images of this São Paulo opening up to modernity were made by Alice Brill, Claudia Andujar, Gertrudes Altschul, Hildegard Rosenthal, Lily Sverner, Madalena Schwartz and Stefania Brill. With the exception of Hildegard Rosenthal, who was married to a Jew, all were Jewish.

“They came from Europe, from different places like Germany, Switzerland and Hungary”, said Mariana. “When they start to suffer persecution, they see all their rights being taken away and they understand that they need to flee. Not all of them come straight to São Paulo, but at some point, they settle down here, where they start a new life in a city that is very different from where they were, still very provincial, but which was in a frenetic development.”

The eyes of these women show São Paulo over a period of more than 50 years, with scenes that present not only the city of skyscrapers or crowds, but also the city from different angles, solitude and especially the rain.

“These photographers managed to look a little at more everyday things, these moments of pause, rest, humor, presence of children in the city”, highlighted Mariana.

“What people will see here is the beginning of what São Paulo is today. Most of the photos were taken in the 50’s, but there are photos from the 40’s to the 90’s. If you look a little closer, you can see the line of this city in transformation. You will also see iconic characters from the city such as the shoeshine boy, the news boy, and the contrasts between the city that is pulsing for development, but which already faces many social problems, inequalities and conflicts”, he added.



Visitors will also be able to play with these images, producing their own angles on the city – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

Visitors will also be able to play with these images, producing their own angles on the city. “We are proposing this exercise of taking a picture, but with a frame,” explained Jonnathan Chilman, art educator at the museum. Holding a piece of paper, hollowed out in the middle, he demonstrates how to participate in the proposal: just hold the paper in front of one of the exposed photographs and, with your cell phone, take a picture of the image that appears in the center of the sheet, from an angle that one finds interesting.

“Among the pieces in the exhibition, we choose the one that calls the most attention and the visitors, on their own, cut it out, within the cutout made by the artists themselves, that is, what calls the most attention inside the photo during the process of visit to the exhibition. Sometimes people will come here and have a memory of the past, of what they lived in that moment,” said Chilman.

Catalog

On the 28th, at 4 pm, the Jewish Museum will launch the catalog that brings together the photos that are part of the exhibition. On the occasion, there will be a chat with the show’s curators.

On Saturdays, the Jewish Museum does not charge admission. More information about the exhibition and also about the museum can be obtained on the website