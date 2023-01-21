In Roraima, Lula visits hospital and support house for indigenous health

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives this Saturday morning (21) in Boa Vista, capital of Roraima, to visit the indigenous hospital and the Support House for Indigenous Health. With the trip, Lula wants to see up close the situation of the Yanomami, a people who are experiencing a health crisis that has already resulted in the death of 570 children from malnutrition and preventable causes in recent years.

The meeting with health professionals and the Yanomami people is scheduled for 10 am (local time; 11 am Brazilia time). “We will join efforts to guarantee life and overcome this crisis”, wrote Lula in his social networks, before leaving for Roraima.

Good Morning. I arrive in Boa Vista this morning and will visit the indigenous hospital and the Indigenous Health Support House, where I will talk to health professionals and the Yanomami people. We will join efforts to guarantee life and overcome this crisis. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 21, 2023

Last night (20), Lula created the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Lack of Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory. The objective of the group is to discuss the measures to be adopted and to help in inter-power and inter-federal articulation.

The Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, which will coordinate the committee, and the ministries of Indigenous Peoples; of health; of Defense; Justice and Public Security; Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger; and Management and Innovation in Public Services.

The decree was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette. The works have a period of 90 days, which can be extended.

“The Yanomami people will no longer be abandoned by the Brazilian State”, wrote, on social networks, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, when announcing the creation of the committee. She and other ministers are part of President Lula’s delegation to Roraima today.

The Yanomami indigenous land is the largest in the country, in terms of territory, and suffers from the invasion of miners.