Celebration of SP’s birthday starts this Saturday

To celebrate the 469th anniversary of the city of São Paulo, which will be celebrated on Wednesday (25), the São Paulo City Hall will promote an extensive cultural program, marked by concerts, cycling tours and even a birthday cake that will be cut at the Municipal Market , in the center of the capital.

The program, which will have São Paulo as its theme, the World Meets Here, starts this Saturday (21st), with a hip hop program at the Água Espraiada Leisure Area, and continues until the 29th of January.

On January 25th, the city’s anniversary will be celebrated with a large stage that will be set up in the Anhangabaú Valley. Musicians such as Almir Sater, Fresno, Vitor Kley, Dona Onete, Gabi Amarantos, Belo and João Gomes will perform on this stage. The shows will be free, but the venue will have a search and controlled entry, with a limited audience. Entrance will be made through an access in front of the Post Office building and the recommendation is that people arrive at the location by subway, disembarking at São Bento station, at the exit of Vale do Anhangabaú.

At Praça das Artes, next to the main stage, there will be attractions especially aimed at children, with artistic interventions, workshops, recreation, music and storytelling. The event starts at 12 pm.

On the same day, the City Hall will also promote a cycling tour, which will leave Viaduto do Chá, at 10am. The route is about 6 kilometers long and registration, according to the municipal administration, is already sold out.

The buses that circulate around the city will also participate in the celebration, carrying a sticker with the message “the world is here”. This message will circulate from Monday (23) until February 15.

The celebration of the anniversary of São Paulo will also reach the equipment of the Municipal Secretariat of Culture (SMC). At Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP), singer Nando Reis presents the hits of his 40-year career with the special participation of his son, Sebastião Reis, on the 25th. , the album “Who Knows This Wants to Say Love”.

The celebration also foresees the opening of two exhibitions at Solar da Marquesa de Santos and at Casa da Imagem, neighboring buildings located in the center of the capital. The first one, called Intersections – Blacks, Indigenous and Peripherals in the City of São Paulo; the second, Revealing Territories, São Paulo in the Pandemia. Visitation to the exhibitions will be possible until the 15th of August.

The celebration continues with the second edition of Festival Cidade do Futuro, an innovation and creativity event that will promote a free program with concerts, gastronomic fairs, street parties, workshops and artistic workshops. The specific program for this festival can be consulted on the website www.cidadedofuturo.com/.

The decision of the Copa São de Futebol Júnior, the most traditional youth competition in Brazil, is also scheduled for January 25th, the city’s birthday. The finalists of the competition will be defined in the confrontations between Palmeiras x Goiás and América-MG x Santos.

The complete schedule of the cultural agenda for the city’s anniversary can be checked on this website.