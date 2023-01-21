Mega-Sena draws this Saturday prize of R$ 51 million

Contest 2,556 of the Mega-Sena, which will take place tonight (22) in São Paulo, will pay a prize of R$ 51 million to whoever matches the six numbers. The draw will be at 20:00 at Espaço da Sorte.

The last contest (2,555), last Wednesday (21), had no winners in the main bracket and the prize was accumulated. Tens 02 – 06 – 10 – 14 – 34 – 56 were drawn.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You need to register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.