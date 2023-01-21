BrazilBrazil

Fla wants to resume winning path against Nova Iguaçu at Maracanã

The Flamengo x Nova Iguaçu duel opens at 4 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (21) the third round of the Carioca Championship. Tournament leader, with seven points – and with one more game -, Rubro-Negro tied without goals against Madureira in the last round. Nova Iguaçu has yet to win in Carioca, adding just one point and occupying the second place. The match at Maracanã will be broadcast live on National Radio.

The expectation is for a full house, since more than 30 thousand tickets had already been sold until Friday night (20). Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira should take to the field the starting lineup that faced Madureira last Wednesday (18). The coach has been taking advantage of Cariocão to give the squad more pace of play. On the 28th, the team from Rio de Janeiro will compete with Palmeiras for the title of the Brazilian Super Cup, at the Mané Garricha stadium, in Brasília.

“We have to acquire rhythm, kilometers on our legs, game time. So the next game will be the main team. Even tired”, said Pereira during a press conference.

Flamengo should take the field this afternoon with Santos, Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Peter.

Nova Iguaçu is looking for its first triumph in the tournament to distance itself from the relegation zone. Coach Carlos Vitor must repeat the squad that faced Tricolor last Tuesday (17).

“We know it will be a very difficult game, but we know how important it will be to score a point in this match”, said Vitor.

Pride of the Baixada should play this Saturday (21) with Max; Léo Fernandes, Michel, Gabriel Pinheiro and Márcio; Igor Fraga, Gustavo Nicola and Ícaro; Ewerton, Andrey and Nathan Palafoz.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

