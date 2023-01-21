Daniel Alves arrested in Spain on sexual assault charge

A Spanish judge has ordered the remand without bail of Brazilian player Daniel Alves on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman at a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said on Friday.

The 39-year-old right-back, who denied the allegations, was taken to Brians 1 prison on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Earlier this Friday (20), the player appeared before a judge after being detained and questioned by the local police. The prosecution asked that he be held without bail pending trial.

Representatives for Daniel Alves did not respond to requests for comment.

His club, Mexican Pumas UNAM announced that it terminated his contract with immediate effect.

“The club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts by any member, whoever he may be, that go against the spirit of the club and its values”, stated the sports president of Pumas, Leopoldo Silva.

“We cannot allow a person’s conduct to jeopardize our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history.”

The alleged victim filed a complaint earlier this month and the case remains open for a crime of sexual assault, Catalonia’s judicial system said in a statement.

According to her, the former star of Barcelona and the Brazilian national team touched her under her underwear without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on the night of December 30th.

Accompanied by friends, the woman reported the alleged incident to security at the nightclub, who then alerted the police.

Police officers arrived at the scene and took the woman’s statement. She filed a formal sexual assault complaint on January 2nd.

Daniel Alves said in an interview with radio station Antena 3 this month that he was at the nightclub with other people, but denied the behavior described by the woman.

“I was in that place, I was with more people, having fun. Everyone who knows me knows that I like to dance. Having fun, but without invading the space of the others”, said the player. “I don’t know who this lady is… How am I going to do this with a woman or a girl? By God, no”, he added.

The player played for Barcelona between 2008 and 2016 and had a second spell at the club, which plays for the Spanish championship, in the 2021-2022 season.

Daniel Alves has played for the Brazilian national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals. At the end of last year, he played in the Qatar World Cup with the national team and became the oldest player to defend Brazil in a World Cup.

