New Zealand: Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labor Party, the party announced on Friday.

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at the meeting of 64 Labor MPs on Sunday.

First elected to Parliament in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name as he took over the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed Covid-19 minister in November 2020.

Hipkins is currently Minister for Police, Education and Public Service, as well as Leader of the House.

A Horizon Research flash poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins is the most popular potential candidate with voters, with the support of 26% of those polled.

Hipkins’ confirmation is expected to be a formality. Ardern will then tender his resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed. He will be prime minister until the end of the party’s term.

A general election will be held on October 14, with some polls showing Labor will struggle to stay in power.

A poll by the Taxpayers union based on data prior to the announcement of Ardern’s resignation showed that Labor’s popularity fell to 31.7%, while the opposition National Party of New Zealand was supported by 37.2% of those polled. .

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

