Career employee, Luciana Servo will chair Ipea

Economist Luciana Mendes Santos Servo will be the new president of the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), a body dedicated to preparing economic studies and public policies. The announcement was made today (20th), in Brasília, by the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, and fulfills the promise of appointing black people to the team.

Luciana will succeed Erik Alencar in charge of the organ. A career employee at Ipea since 1998 and director of the Association of Employees at Ipea, she will be the third woman and the first black person to head the autarchy. Before her, Ipea was chaired by two other women: Aspásia Camargo, from 1993 to 1995, and Vanessa Petrelli Corrêa, who took over on an interim basis in 2012.

Occupation area

According to the Ministry of Planning, Luciana Servo works on projects in the health area, such as the Evaluation of health policies, Prioriza SUS, SHA Accounts for Brazil and the Satellite Health Account.

The economist also produced, as co-author, reports from the Council for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies (CMAP), participated in a study on the demand and supply of hospital beds and assisted ventilation equipment during the covid-19 pandemic and in a work on municipal spending on primary health care.