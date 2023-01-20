Justice maintains arrest of 942 investigated for coup acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), concluded today (20) the analysis of the custody hearings of 1,400 prisoners for participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8, which culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the STF..

According to the survey released by the Court, the minister decided to maintain the preventive detention of 942 accused and ordered the release of 464.

By maintaining the prisons, Moraes understood that the measure is necessary to guarantee public order and the effectiveness of investigations. The accused respond for the crimes of preparatory act of terrorism, criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, threat and incitement to crime.

Those investigated who will be released must wear an electronic ankle bracelet. They are banned from leaving their hometowns and using social media. In addition, their passports will be canceled and their gun ownership documents suspended.

After the arrests on January 8, Alexandre de Moraes delegated the custody hearings to federal judges and the DF Court of Justice. Information on prisoners is centralized at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and sent to the minister, who is responsible for deciding whether to maintain prisons.

blow

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.