Dollar rises to R$ 5.20 and closes at the highest level in 11 days

Influenced by the internal market, the dollar once again surpassed the barrier of R$ 5.20 and closed today (20) at the highest level in 11 days. The stock exchange (B3) fell for the first time after three consecutive rises, but ended the week with gains.

The commercial dollar ended this friday-Friday sold at R$5.208, up R$0.037 (+0.72%). The quotation operated upwards during almost the entire session, reaching R$ 5.24 at the maximum of the day, around 10:30 am. Throughout the afternoon, the currency slowed down, but still closed higher.

The currency closed the week up 1.98% and is at the highest level since the last day 9. Despite the weekly gain, the dollar accumulates a drop of 1.36% in 2023.

In the stock market, the day was marked by adjustments. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 112,041 points, down 0.78%. Even with the retreat of today, the indicator advanced 1% in the week. Oil and mining stocks rose, boosted by the recovery in oil prices. commodities (commodities with international quotation), but bank shares fell today.

falling americans

Shares of Lojas Americanas, the company that filed for bankruptcy after the disclosure of debts of up to R$43 billion, fell 29%. The paper, which was worth around R$12 up to ten days ago, ended the day quoted at R$0.79. From MondayOn Thursday (23), the retailer’s shares will no longer be part of all B3 indices.

In Brazil, the financial market is still acting under the influence of statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the performance of the Central Bank. In an interview on Wednesday (18), he criticized the body’s autonomy and the inflation targeting regime. Yesterday (19), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, denied that the government intends to revert the BC’s autonomy.

The rise of the dollar in Brazil occurred in the opposite direction of the retreat against the main international currencies. US stocks closed higher, driven mainly by technology companies.

* With information from Reuters agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

