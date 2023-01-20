BrazilBrazil

Arrested accused of acting as a coyote on border with French Guiana

The Federal Police (PF) reported that it arrested yesterday (19) a Brazilian accused of acting as a coyote in the border region with French Guiana. The arrest took place in Oiapoque, Amapá.

In the operation, eight foreigners were found, including six women, a man and a minor.

According to the PF, the region has become a smuggling route for migrants from Cuba. According to the investigations, the migratory flow began with the air arrival in Suriname, where the migrants traveled by land to French Guiana. Then they took a clandestine boat and entered the country on the Oiapoque River.

R$ 3,000 and US$ 400 were seized. The person accused of assisting the crossing was not named and is facing a lawsuit for the same conduct.

According to the PF, victims who entered Brazil illegally are not arrested and are referred to social assistance.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

