Lula goes to Roraima to see the situation of the Yanomami

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Friday (20) that he will travel to Roraima to see up close the situation of the Yanomami, a people who are experiencing a health crisis that has already resulted in the death of 570 children from malnutrition and preventable causes in recent years. years old. The Yanomami indigenous land is the largest in the country, in terms of territory, and suffers from the invasion of miners. Details of the trip are being closed, but the president should arrive in the state this Saturday morning (21).

“We received information about the absurd situation of malnutrition of Yanomami children in Roraima. Tomorrow [sábado] I will travel to the State to offer the support of the federal government and, together with our ministers, we will work to guarantee the lives of Yanomami children”, said Lula in a post on social networks.

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, who is accompanying President Lula on the trip, highlighted the situation of the Yanomami and promised emergency measures to contain the health crisis. “It is very sad to know that indigenous peoples, especially 570 Yanomami children, died of hunger during the last government. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples will take urgent measures regarding this humanitarian crisis imposed against our peoples”, said the minister in a post on Twitter.