Voeller takes over as director of the German national team with an eye on Euro 2024

World Cup champion and former Germany coach Rudi Voeller, who took over as national team director on Friday, has pledged to help win back fans after disappointing results in recent years.

The 62-year-old former striker won the 1990 World Cup and earned 90 caps for Germany before coaching the team between 2000 and 2004, helping them reach the 2002 World Cup final.

ℹ️ Rudi Völler will take over as the new director of the men’s national team on 1st February 2023. pic.twitter.com/3rUzbUt6we — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) January 19, 2023

He came out of retirement to take over as director at a difficult time, with the departure of Oliver Bierhoff following Germany‘s first round elimination at the World Cup in Qatar in December.

Voeller’s biggest aim is to help prepare the team for a successful Euro 2024 on home soil, he said, and bring fans back to the national team.

“It’s a bit like déjà vu for me, but it’s not quite the same. Previously as coach and now as director of the national team,” Voeller told a news conference. “We need to bring in the fans who have supported us for years,” said Voeller. “Even before Qatar, you could feel something was broken.”

Four-time world champions Germany were also knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the first round and did not progress past last year’s Euro round of 16.

“Then came the disaster in Qatar. We certainly didn’t play a good role there,” Voeller said. “But we have to put that behind us and now win back those fans. That will only happen with good performances. We have a big tournament at home in 18 months.”

Germany will host Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities.

