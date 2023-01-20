Lula’s visit to Argentina will lead to an agreement on Antarctica

On next week’s trip to Buenos Aires, the first official visit of his third term, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to sign an agreement with Argentina for scientific and logistical cooperation at the stations of the two countries in Antarctica. Another point that should be discussed by the teams from both countries is the impetus for negotiations on a gas pipeline between Argentina and Brazil.

Lula leaves on Sunday (22) for Buenos Aires. In addition to the bilateral agenda, he will participate in the summit meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), a collegiate body in which Brazil returned to participate, after having withdrawn during the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

So far, Itamaraty confirms that “there is willingness” for meetings between Lula and the representatives of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in addition to meetings with representatives of the other countries that make up Celac. Itamaraty’s secretary for the Americas, ambassador Michel Arslanian Neto, said that he still cannot confirm the meetings due to agenda issues still under discussion.

Asked about the meeting between Lula and Maduro, a leader who is isolated on the international scene, the ambassador said that President Lula’s objective is to emphasize “the role of South America as a constructive force, the constructive role that the region can play to Venezuela”.

At the summit, which takes place between January 23 and 24, a final declaration by the heads of state should be agreed on issues such as food security and energy integration in the region. Another 12 thematic declarations should address issues such as nuclear energy, ocean sustainability, combating drug and weapons trafficking, among others.

At a press conference, Arslanian said that Lula “had no doubts” about favoring the Celac summit instead of debuting his international agenda at the Davos Economic Forum, taking place this week in the Swiss city. “The president never hid the priority of the region [América Latina] in this insertion of Brazil in the world”, stated the ambassador.

Arslanian also said that the bilateral relationship with Argentina was “underused” in the last three years and that there is a new willingness to advance common themes. “It is clearly a relationship that has been underused, and now there is a sense of urgency to put it in full gear, in a positive direction, towards the various goals that unite us,” he said.

After visiting Buenos Aires, Lula will travel to Montevideo, also on an official visit. The president’s agenda in the Platino country has not yet been confirmed, but, in addition to bilateral meetings, a new meeting is planned with the left-wing leader and former Uruguayan president José Pepe Mujica.

pipeline

Arslanian said this Friday (20) that the issue of “gas integration” with Argentina should be one of the main strategic axes in the new relationship between the countries.

“Conversations are ongoing, and things could happen during the visit,” said Ambassador Michel Arslanian Neto. “There is a very clear purpose from the teams in both countries, with momentum at the highest level to advance in terms of electricity and gas integration,” he added.

Argentina has supported the proposal to build a gas pipeline between shale gas reserves (shale) from the Vaca Muerta reserve to Brazil, confirmed the ambassador. “The Argentine private sector and the government have been very interested in moving forward with the Nestor Kirchner gas pipeline,” he said, stressing Brazil‘s desire to guarantee energy security.