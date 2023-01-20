Mixed and women’s doubles with Brazilians advance at the Australian Open

Brazilian tennis advanced to the second round of doubles at the Australian Open this Friday (20). In the women’s category, the partnership of São Paulo Beatriz Haddad and Chinese Shuai Zhang debuted with a comeback victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez and North American Bethanie Mattek-Sands by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 7/6, 6/4 and 6/3. Who also shone was the campinense Luisa Stefani and the gaucho Rafael Matos, in the mixed doubles. In 50 minutes they scored 2 sets to 0 (6/2 and 6/0) over the Chinese Xinyun Han and Zhizhen Zhang.

“Excellent game, we were very solid from beginning to end. We will enjoy the mixed doubles until the end of the tournament, one game at a time. I felt very good, I love playing here and this mixed doubles with Rafa is very good too” Stefani said.

The doubles will compete again this Saturday (20), at a time to be defined. Stefani and Matos will face tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands (United States) who will play in partnership with Croatian Mate Pavic.

Bia Haddad’s duo will measure forces with the Czechs Miriam Kolodziejová and Markéta Vondrousova.

Demoliner returns to court this Friday

The duo of the gaucho Marcelo Demoliner with the Italian Andrea Vavassori return to the court at 21h (Brasília time) against the Spanish Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos. Demoliner ensured his presence in the second round after beating the Belgians Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille in the debut by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/7 (7-5), 7/6 (4-7) and 7/6 ( 10-4).