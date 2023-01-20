Ministry receives 7.7 million doses of Pfizer between today and tomorrow

This afternoon (20) the Ministry of Health receives a batch of 7.2 million doses of pediatric and baby vaccine from Pfizer against covid-19. The vaccines, which are the first batch of a total of 7.7 million, are part of a closed amendment between the ministry and the laboratory that provides for the delivery of 50 million doses of this vaccine to be applied to children between 6 months and 11 years old. According to the ministry, tomorrow (21), at dawn, a new batch is expected to be delivered, containing another 550 thousand doses.

Lots of this vaccine are being delivered to Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

Of this total that is being delivered between today and tomorrow, 4.5 million doses are of the vaccine called Baby and will be destined for children from six months to 4 years old. The other 3.2 million doses are of pediatric vaccine and will be destined to the public between 5 and 11 years old.

Pfizer reported that the remaining 42.3 million doses of this contract will be delivered to Brazil by the end of the first half of this year, although there is an attempt to bring this delivery forward. “Pfizer continues to make its best efforts to deliver the highest volume of doses possible in the first quarter, in order to meet the country’s need”, said the company.

According to the ministry, the vaccines will undergo analysis by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health and will then be distributed to all states and the Federal District.

Vaccination of children against covid-19 is essential to protect this public against serious forms of the disease, in addition to preventing deaths. The ministry points out that immunizers are safe and have already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Bivalent

Pfizer also informed that, in addition to the pediatric and Baby vaccines, another 19.4 million bivalent vaccines should be delivered this January to the Brazilian government. Of this total, 9.2 million have already been delivered. The rest should arrive in Brazil by January 30th. The bivalent vaccine is applied to people over the age of 12 and protects against the original strain of the coronavirus and also against some subvariants of Omicron.